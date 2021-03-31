‘Countdown’ March 31, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The NIC-10 has its first case of COVID quarantine in football. The Auburn Knights won't be playing ball these next to weekends after someone on the varsity football team was exposed to the virus.

"We got word last night (Tuesday night) that unfortunately our varsity football team is going to have to be quarantined for the next two weeks. It is retro back to Saturday the 27th," said Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton.