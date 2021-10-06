“Countdown” October 6, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber look ahead to week seven action in high school football in the Rockford area with their mid-week digital show “Countdown.”



This week they discuss the DuPec-Lena-Winslow showdown in the NUIC, the big NIC-10 battle between Harlem and Belvidere North, and a wild race in the Big Northern Conference, plus a look at teams battling to get into the playoffs.



DuPec’s Trenton Taylor joins Scott for his “Two Minute Drill” and Marcus Walter has our Friday night football weather forecast. Plus David and Scott have their week six top five plays, “Stat Stuffers” and MVP.



To view this program click on the media player. And be sure to join Scott and David Friday night for week seven highlights on “Overtime” at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.