“Countdown” September 1, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hey gang, it’s week two of the high school football season, and we’re once again counting down to the action on Friday night with our digital show “Countdown.” You saw it in the spring season and now it’s back.

We look ahead to this week’s big matchups in the NUIC, the Big Northern Conference, 8-man football and of course in the NIC-10 with our NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey.

We’ll share our takeaways from week one. Which teams impressed us? Plus we’ll have our top five plays from week one, our week one MVP and our week one Stat-Stuffers.

And meteorologist Candice King will tell us why type of weather we can expect Friday night. To view this show click on the media player and share it with your friends! Then join us Friday night ‘live’ at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for week two highlights.

