“Countdown” September 15, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber look ahead to week four high school football action with their digital show “Countdown.”

This week they again focus on all the key matchups including Genoa-Kingston at Byron, Dixon at Stillman Valley, Hononegah at Rockford East and Aquin at Orangeville.

Tim Bailey offers his thoughts on the NIC-10. Scott is joined by Genoa-Kingston senior Colin Nesler for the “Two Minute Drill”, plus we look back at our week three top plays and our week three “Stat-Stuffers.”

To view this show click on the media player, and remember to join Scott, David and Tim Friday night for the week four highlights on “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

