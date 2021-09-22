“Countdown” September 22, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Scott Leber and David Greenberg look ahead to this weekend’s week five action in high school football in the Rockford area.



They touch on all the matchups including their “Game of the Week” between Hononegah and Boylan. Tim Bailey also shares his thoughts on that game and the East-Harlem game. For the second straight week Byron will host the biggest game in the Big Northern Conference against North Boone.



Scott and David also discuss the blockbuster non-conference game between DuPec and #1 ranked (2A) Decatur St. Teresa. Gunar Lobdell discusses Orangeville’s big 8-man victory this past Saturday against Aquin. Plus, Hononegah’s Stuart Hale joins us in our “Two Minute Drill”. We also have our week four top plays, “Stat Stuffers” and MVP.



This is a digital only show which can be found weekly at www.mystateline.com, on the WTVO YouTube channel and on Facebook and Twitter. View this episode now by clicking on the media player.