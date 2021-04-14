COVID exposure ends football season at Guilford, Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a good thing the end of the high school football season is only a little over a week away. The NIC-10 is running low on teams. Two teams, Guilford and Belvidere North have been shutdown for the final two weeks of action.

Guilford’s team has been exposed to COVID-19 so the Vikings game this Friday night at Hononegah has been cancelled. So has their divisional crossover game next weekend against an opponent that was to be determined.

Belvidere North has also had a COVID exposure on it’s varsity roster shutting down the Blue Thunder’s varsity football team. The Blue Thunder were supposted to host Auburn this Friday. Auburn was just coming off a two-week shutdown for COVID protocols itself.

Belvidere North finishes its season with a record of 1-3. Guilford finished 2-2.