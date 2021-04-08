Dakota cancels remaining football games for this season

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A short football season for the Dakota Indians just got a whole lot shorter. Dakota has been forced to cancel it’s remaining three varsity games this season due to a positive COVID-19 test within the football program according to athletic director Chad Ferguson.

Dakota is also canceling its remaining three JV games.

Dakota didn’t play in week one of the football season due to COVID-19 protocols that carried over from the basketball season. The Indians then got in two games against East Dubuque and DuPec, losing both, before this latest setback.

Following is the complete list of games that have been canceled by Dakota.

(Varsity)

April 9th vs. Le-Win

April 16th vs. Orangeville

April 23 vs. Stockton

(JV)

April 12 vs. East Dubuque

April 19 vs. Galena

April 26 vs. Forreston