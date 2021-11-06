David and Scott reveal their “Fab 5” BNC and NUIC football players

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It’s a tall challenge in two loaded football conferences like the Big Northern and the NUIC, but David and Scott decided to tackle it.

They name their “Fab Five” football players for each conference for this season.

To see their lists click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories