STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It's been a crazy week in high school football in the Rockford area with a number of teams getting shutdown and having to go into quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. Stillman Valley's football team has experienced that in full force.

The Cardinals haven't had to quarantine, but twice they've had to look for a new opponent and reschedule their game. Originally they were supposed to play at North Boone, but on Monday North Boone announced it was going to quarantine. Stillman Valley then rescheduled Rock Falls, but on Thursday Rock Falls had to go into quarantine. So Stillman Valley again rescheduled. Now the Cardinals will play at Dixon Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. unless of course COVID strikes again.