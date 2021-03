DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — DeKalb senior Trenton Kyler just took home the DuPage Valley Conference MVP award for his play on the basketball court this season. On Saturday he led the Barbs into battle as the starting quarterback for the football team in their home opener against Matea Valley.

The left-hander didn’t miss a beat after his athletic seasons got reversed this year. He took that same MVP-caliber play onto the field leading DeKalb to a 58-13 victory over the Mustangs.