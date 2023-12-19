ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — The landscape of high school football in Illinois will not be changing next year. Members schools in the IHSA have voted down a proposal to restructure football teams by districts.

Under the proposal, standard conference alignments in football would have been altered by teams being grouped into districts based on enrollment size and geography. 11-man football teams in the state would have been grouped into eight districts in each of the eight classes 1A-8A. Each district would have consisted of eight teams, and at the end of the regular season the top four teams in each district would have qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

272 member schools voted for the proposal to add district football, 379 member schools voted against it, 76 schools abstained.

Had district schools been approved, it would have caused many teams to travel longer distances for games. For example, in Rockford Boylan Catholic, a school with an enrollment much smaller than traditional rivals Harlem and Hononegah, could have been grouped in a district with schools that have smaller enrollments like Dixon, Harvard, Johnsburg, and Richmond-Butron.

Instead of facing Boylan, Hononegah and Harlem would likely have been facing schools like DeKalb or Algonquin Jacobs. Belvidere, Belvidere North and Rockford East could have been aligned with schools like Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South, Crystal Lake Central, and Prairie Ridge.

Freeport could have been grouped with Geneseo, Sterling, Woodstock, Woodstock North and Aurora Marmion. Du-Pec would have been out of the mix in the NUIC. It would have been grouped with most of the Big Northern Conference schools. Rockford Lutheran, instead of facing Big Northern Conference rivals would have been traveling eastward to play the likes of Aurora Christian, Chicago Hope, and Chicago Richards.



Proponents of District Football say it would have cleared up the instability of many conferences. In the last 15 years more than 20 conferences have had schools join or depart. In the last five years, four new conferences have been formed. Also, District football would have left scheduling up to the state taking away the ability of schools to schedule ‘soft’ opponents to earn a fifth win that would have made them playoff eligible. District Football also would have given fans, coaches and players a weekly look at exactly where their teams stood in the playoff race.



Under the district formula, district games would have been played in weeks 3-9 of the regular season. Weeks one and two would have left open scheduling for games again non-district opponents.

14 proposals were put before IHSA member schools. With the hot topic of District Football leading the way voting was the highest it has been in more than a decade. 89.2% of IHSA member schools cast votes.



IHSA administrators will continue to discuss options to address some of the concerns member schools and coaches have regarding high school football. The IHSA issued the following statement in a news release Tuesday.



“The IHSA Board of Directors has already had discussions about the potential of forming a Football Ad Hoc Committee in 2024 in the event that this district proposal failed to pass,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “They want to be proactive in trying to address the issues that are at the root of different football proposals seemingly being brought forth each year. They recognize the myriad issues in IHSA football are unique and can be based on geography, school size, conference affiliation, and the traditional success of a program, which is why no recent proposals have garnered enough support to pass. There is likely no singular answer to these issues, but the Board wants to explore the idea that a large and diverse group from around the state might be able to find some solutions that the high school football community in the state would support.”