DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Following their epic win over Lena-Winslow in Week 7, The Du-Pec Rivermen had to stay focused as they faced a fiesty Galena Pirates team in Week 8 Friday night.

As they’ve done all season, the Rivermen took care of any doubts with a 48-15 win over Galena, improving to 7-1 overall and maintaining their top spot in the NUIC.