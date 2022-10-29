Pecatonica, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second year in a row, the Du-Pec Rivermen have advanced to the second round of the IHSA playoffs. They overwhelmed Chicago Catalyst-Maria in 3A action Saturday afternoon 52-8.
The Rivermen scored on their first two possessions and never looked back. For highlights watch the media player above.
