Du-Pec survives late Le-Win comeback to hang on for 30-24 win

High School Football

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a game dubbed the Super Bowl of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, the Durand-Pecatonica Rivermen faced the Lena-Winslow Panthers in a rematch of last year’s unofficial conference championship game.

In the rematch Friday, the game lived up to the hype. The Rivermen jumped out to a 22-0 lead, but three straight unanswered touchdowns, as well as successful two-point conversions gave the Panthers a late 24-22 lead.

The Rivermen had this game circled on their calendars since the schedules were released in the summer and they were not going down without a fight.

Thanks to the magic of senior quarterback Hunter Hoffman as well as fellow seniors like Trenton Taylor and Jake Anderson to name a few, the Rivermen are able to fight off the Panthers comeback to win 30-24.

Du-Pec (6-1, 6-0) jumps to first place in the NUIC, with Le-Win (6-1, 5-1) right behind in second place.

