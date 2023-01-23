ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Du-Pec football standout AJ Mulcahy is headed to North Central College to play football. He made his commitment official Monday on twitter.

North Central College won the NCAA Division III national championship this past season. The college is located in Naperville, Illinois.

Mulcahy was an all-conference player on both sides of the ball in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference last season playing running back and linebacker. He was also named to the IHSFCA All-State Team in Class 3A. He rushed for 1,313 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also made 92 tackles.

Du-Pec had an 8-3 record including a first round playoff win in Class 3A. Mulcahy is a student at Pecatonica High School.