PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–What a season the DuPec football team had last fall. The Rivermen won the NUIC with a perfect 8-0 record, and they went two rounds deep in the playoffs.

Now some of those Rivermen players are ready to move on. Tuesday senior quarterback Hunter Hoffman signed a letter of intent with Central College in Pella, Iowa which is in Central Iowa.

This past season Hoffman passed for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns. In his three years as DuPec’s starting quarterback he passed for 4,755 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Central College, nicknamed the Dutch, won 12 games last season and finished sixth in the national rankings. Their senior quarterback Blaine Hawkins set an NCAA record for all levels of NCAA by throwing for 63 touchdowns.

“They have a tendency to throw the football a lot,” said Hoffman. “Their quarterback is a fifth-year senior. He won the D-III Heisman, so they do have the tendency to throw the ball a lot.”

So with Hawkins leaving Central College Hoffman could have an opportunity to compete for a starting job right away.

“Yea, I definitely have a shot,” said Hoffman. “I have to work for it obviously.”

Earlier this month Drake Fortson of DuPec signed with UW-Eau Claire. Fortson was a key cog in DuPec’s defense at linebacker. UW-Eau Claire is also an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“The campus is really nice and honestly it’s mostly my major,” said Fortson of what attracted him to UW-Eau Claire. “the coaching staff is great, and all the players that I’ve met are awesome, and I just love the campus and everything.”

Forston plans to major in Pre-Med.