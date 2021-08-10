DuPec ready to stack another big season on the football field

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The DuPec Rivermen have flexed their football muscle the last two seasons. They should be very strong once again in the NUIC.

It was only four years ago that DuPec went 1-8 in football. My how things have changed. They’re now one of the team’s other teams circle on their schedule.

“We’ve kind of got a target on our back after these last two seasons, but our expectations are through the roof,” said senior quarterback Hunter Hoffman.

Any why not with the talent the Rivermen have returning starting with Hoffman. All he did in the spring was throw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception, and he’s hoping we’ll seen an even better version of him this fall.

“It’s always about getting more accurate,” said Hoffman. “Putting the ball in better places for our receivers to make plays.”

Hoffman’s father and DuPec’s head coach Tyler Hoffman agrees more accuracy will be needed. “Last year we had some luxury with some guys that could go up and make some acrobatic catches, and not to say that the guys this year can’t, but we need Hunter to be even more accurate than he was last year.”

The Rivermen did graduate some amazing receivers in Gabe Howard and Tre’von Stifter. This year Trent Hetland should be a productive target. He’s moving from H-back to the Y-receiver.

Trenton Taylor returns at running back. He’ll be featured heavily in a variety of ways. Bryce Fitzanko and Bo Seaton are two others to keep an eye on.

When DuPec graduated it’s great receivers it also lost some major talent in the defensive secondary from guys who played both ways.

“Our defensive secondary, we’re young,” said coach Hoffman. “We’re losing three guys that played on the defensive side of the ball for us.”

That inexperienced secondary should benefit though from some major talent up front on defense that’ll be bringing it…guys like Drake Fortson, Briaun Green, Tyler Lucas who set a school record in the squat at 465 pounds, and perhaps the most feared defender in the conference Illinois State commit, defensive end Jake Anderson.

“We go in every week thinking the same thing,” said Anderson. “It’s we’re going in. We’re going to dominate on both sides of the line.”

“We’ve got some guys that have to step up and if they do I think we’ve got a good chance of being pretty successful this season,” said coach Hoffman.