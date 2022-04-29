DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another member of DuPec’s NUIC championship football team from last fall is going to be competing at the next level. Running back Trenton Taylor, a senior at Durand, is going to Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Taylor held a signing ceremony at Durand High School Friday afternoon with several of his DuPec teammates in attendance.

Last season Taylor rushed for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns for DuPec. The Rivemen had a record of 9-2 and they went two rounds deep in the 3A playoffs. In Central College Taylor is joining and NCAA Division III program that is one of the best in the nation. The Dutch have won 32 conference championships in football, and they’ve made 22 NCAA D-III playoff appearances.

Last season Central College went 12-1 and advanced to the playoff quarterfinals. The Dutch led the nation in nine statistical categories on the offensive side of the football.

“You can just tell there’s like a culture there, and a culture of winning there which is really important to them,” said Taylor. “They take everything very seriously there, and I really like that.”

At Central College, Taylor will continue to be teammates with DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman. He announced earlier this year that he will be attending Central College.

“It’s exciting because we can continue our journey together and hopefully make a run in the playoffs,” said Taylor.

Taylor plans to major in business finance.