E-Rabs back on track with lopsided win over Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford East E-Rabs had lost their two games, the Guilford Vikings had won their last two games. They met on the football field Friday night and East recovered to the tune of a 48-13 win, snapping their skid.

