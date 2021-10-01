E-Rabs back on track with lopsided win over Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford East E-Rabs had lost their two games, the Guilford Vikings had won their last two games. They met on the football field Friday night and East recovered to the tune of a 48-13 win, snapping their skid.
