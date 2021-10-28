E-Rabs fought through adversity to make the playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The opening weekend of playoff action is here in high school football. The East E-Rabs are the one team from RPS 205 to get in to the postseason.

The E-Rabs will suit up Friday night for a trip to Cary-Grove in Class 6A. Cary-Grove is undefeated. The E-Rabs are 5-4.

For the E-Rabs these playoffs are a reward for a season in which they’ve pushed through adversity. It started with the tragic death of teammate Mason Hada in an auto accident the day before the season started. The E-Rabs also had some key injuries. Coach Gary Griffin couldn’t be more proud of his guys for battling through those.

“Our kids have had to learn to deal with adversity, but that’s why we do this. That’s why our coaches coach. That’s why we’re out here every day trying to make our kids realize that football is like a game of life, and dealing with adversity and getting better and standing up and wiping yourself off and working hard is all we expect from them.”

“At the end of the day we stuck together and we came to practice every day,” said senior tackle Joey Pineda. “We’re here to strive for one goal and that’s to make sure that he’s (Mason Hada) happy up there (in Heaven).”

The E-Rabs game at Cary-Grove will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.