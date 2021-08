BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs were playing with heavy hearts on Friday after the loss of their teammate, junior Mason Hada.

Hada died in an auto accident in Rockford. He was just 16 years old and about to make his first varsity appearance Friday night against the Belvidere North Blue Thunder.

East lost to Belvidere North, 14-12.