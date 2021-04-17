E-Rabs run into the NIC-10 championship game, rout Freeport 52-7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs are playing at a level we haven’t seen in 35 years. They’ve won four straight games and have outscored their opponents 220-20 in those games. Friday night they routed Freeport 52-7 to clinch Division ‘B’ of the NIC-10.



Senior running back CJ Berry had another big night for the E-Rabs. He rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He had 201 yards by halftime. But Berry had plenty of help from fellow running backs Kingston Haugabook, Javius Catlin and Deterrace Dotson. As a team East rushed for 493 yards. And East’s defense, after giving up a touchdown to Freeport on the Pretzels’ first drive, yielded next to nothing the remainder of the game.



The victory boosts East record to 4-1 and puts them in the NIC-10 championship game next Friday night at Swanson Stadium against Harlem.



So what’s the difference between the E-Rabs now and the E-Rabs we saw in week one when they were dominated by Boylan 40-0?



“We’ve got a lot of chemistry,” said Berry. “We just kept getting to the weight room and getting faster during practice getting along with each other and just feeling out how we normally play.”



Senior lineman Jason Stroberg says it’s great to see the E-Rabs’ hard work pay off. “It means a lot. I’ve seen these guys develop from our freshman year to senior year and it’s a big change from my appearance to CJ to everybody. I feel like we’re just more of a round, complete team and we’re going to be hard to beat.”



“We’ve gotten better every week,” said head coach Gary Griffin. “Our guys have worked hard and we’ve just been doing a good job of blocking and tackling. So it’s been working out for us.”



To view the highlights click on the media player.



