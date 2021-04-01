E-Rabs roll past Guilford 32-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It's week three of the high school football season and David Greenberg and Scott Leber are again counting down to kickoff.

They look ahead to the big Hononegah-Boylan showdown and the rest of the action on Friday and Saturday. Rockford Lutheran is out of protocol and ready to play while Rockford Auburn has just begun to quarantine.

Scott and David also have their MVP choice for week two, plus their top five plays from week two and an interview with Byron senior Josiah Fetherston.

Click on the media player to view this week's episode and then for the highlights Friday night tune into 'Overtime' at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.