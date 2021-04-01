E-Rabs roll past Guilford 32-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs lost their opener to Boylan 40-0 two weeks ago, but since then they have been unstoppable.

The past two weeks they’ve outscored their opponents 82-7. Last week they whipped Belvidere 50-7 and Thursday night they blanked previously unbeaten Guilford 32-0. Tailback CJ Barry again had a big night for the E-Rabs.

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday night because the two schools didn’t want to play on the Holy Day of Good Friday.

