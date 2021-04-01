ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs lost their opener to Boylan 40-0 two weeks ago, but since then they have been unstoppable.
The past two weeks they’ve outscored their opponents 82-7. Last week they whipped Belvidere 50-7 and Thursday night they blanked previously unbeaten Guilford 32-0. Tailback CJ Barry again had a big night for the E-Rabs.
The game was moved from Friday to Thursday night because the two schools didn’t want to play on the Holy Day of Good Friday.
For highlights click on the media player.
E-Rabs roll past Guilford 32-0
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs lost their opener to Boylan 40-0 two weeks ago, but since then they have been unstoppable.