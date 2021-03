POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Welcome to Polo, Illinois. A town of about 2,200 people. On Friday night's you can find most of them here. Cheering on their State Champion 8-man high school football team.

"I mean the State Championship game was pretty special," said senior Parker Walber. "We had a lot of people there cheering us on. We played, probably our best game of the year. It was great for the community and everybody."