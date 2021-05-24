East’s Berry, Harlem’s Cooper lead 8 local players on IHSFCA All-State teams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several high school football players in the Rockford area had remarkable seasons this spring. Their achievements have not gone unnoticed around the state. Eight players have received All-State honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

IHSFCA All-State (7A)

QB-James Cooper Jr.-Harlem

RB-C.J. Berry-East

IHSFCA All-State (4A)

DL/OL-Jonah Pace-Marengo

IHSFCA All-State (3A)

QB-Hunter Hoffman-DuPec

WR/DB-Gabe Howard-DuPec

IHSFCA All-State (1A)

QB/DB-Will Gustafson-Aquin

WR/LB-Andrew Bowman-Aquin

OL/DL-Cole Gerber-Lena-Winslow