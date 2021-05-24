East’s Berry, Harlem’s Cooper lead 8 local players on IHSFCA All-State teams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several high school football players in the Rockford area had remarkable seasons this spring. Their achievements have not gone unnoticed around the state. Eight players have received All-State honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
IHSFCA All-State (7A)
QB-James Cooper Jr.-Harlem
RB-C.J. Berry-East
IHSFCA All-State (4A)
DL/OL-Jonah Pace-Marengo
IHSFCA All-State (3A)
QB-Hunter Hoffman-DuPec
WR/DB-Gabe Howard-DuPec
IHSFCA All-State (1A)
QB/DB-Will Gustafson-Aquin
WR/LB-Andrew Bowman-Aquin
OL/DL-Cole Gerber-Lena-Winslow