ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- After their opponent cancelled on them at the last minute, the Aquin Bulldogs were able to whip up a game Saturday night with the Rockford Christian Royal Lions for one final farewell to their highly talented senior class, led by quarterback Will Gustafson.

In their final game, they emerged victorious, completing the perfect season, in a 56-7 win over Rockford Christian.