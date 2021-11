ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans (7-4) were unable to come away with a home playoff win against Fenwick (9-2) losing 24-14.

Fenwick has a number of future collegiate athletes including quarterback Kaden Cobb, who is headed to Ball State University next season.

The Titans slowed down Fenwick’s high-powered offense but could not get enough going offensively to keep their season alive.