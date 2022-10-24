ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND
7A
#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30
#23 DeKalb (6-3) at #10 Moline (H.S.) (8-1) Friday at 7pm
#19 Normal (Community) (6-3) at #14 Rockton (Hononegah) (7-2) Friday at 7pm
6A
#12 Grayslake (Central) (6-3) at #5 Belvidere (North) (7-2) Friday 7pm
#11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Amundsen) (7-2) Sat. 2pm Winnemac
Stadium
5A
#16 Chicago (Westinghouse) (5-4) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-0) Sat. 7pm
#12 Arlington Heights (St. Viator) (5-4) at #5 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2) Sat. 2pm
#14 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1) Sat. 1pm
4A
#10 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) at #7 Rochelle (7-2) Fri. 7pm
#14 Marengo (5-4) at #3 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-1) Fri. 7pm
3A
#9 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) at #8 Genoa (Kingston) (7-2) Sat. 1pm
#12 Monmouth (Roseville) (5-4) at #5 Stillman Valley (8-1) Fri. 7pm
#10 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (6-3) at #7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (7-2) Sat. 1pm
#14 Winnebago (5-4) at #3 Seneca (9-0) Fri. 7pm
#11 Lisle (Sr.) (5-4) at #6 Byron (8-1) Fri. 7pm
2A
#13 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (5-4) at #4 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1) Sat. 1pm
1A
#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0) Sat. 2pm
#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2) Sat. 2pm
#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2) Sat. 1pm
#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2) Sat. 2pm
#11 Dakota (5-4) at #6 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2) Sat. 1:30pm
