ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One NIC-10 team has advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, another has been eliminated. Two Big Northern Conference teams moved on to round two and a third was eliminated. Following is a look at the scores from Friday night involving Rockford area teams as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



Class 7A

Glenbard East 24 Harlem 0

Class 6A

Belvidere North 38 Chicago Amundsen 20

Class 5A

Wheaton St. Francis 45 Rochelle 14

Class 4A

Dixon 10 Plano 7

Class 3A

Stillman Valley 21 Chicago Noble/Johnson 20

Monmouth Roseville 35 North Boone 14

Class 1A

Forreston 20 Ottawa Marquette 7

8-Man Playoffs

Polo 40 West Prairie 16

Milledgeville 56 Orangeville 8

Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 52 South Beloit 0