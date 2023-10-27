ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One NIC-10 team has advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, another has been eliminated. Two Big Northern Conference teams moved on to round two and a third was eliminated. Following is a look at the scores from Friday night involving Rockford area teams as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Class 7A
Glenbard East 24 Harlem 0
Class 6A
Belvidere North 38 Chicago Amundsen 20
Class 5A
Wheaton St. Francis 45 Rochelle 14
Class 4A
Dixon 10 Plano 7
Class 3A
Stillman Valley 21 Chicago Noble/Johnson 20
Monmouth Roseville 35 North Boone 14
Class 1A
Forreston 20 Ottawa Marquette 7
8-Man Playoffs
Polo 40 West Prairie 16
Milledgeville 56 Orangeville 8
Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 52 South Beloit 0
