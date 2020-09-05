ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Vern Pottinger is a legendary football coach in Illinois and in Wisconsin. He’s the the Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in both States.
He’s best known in the Rockford area as the man who was the head coach of Belvidere’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1993 and 1994 and Belvidere’s state runner up team in 1988.
Pottinger also coached Rice Lake, Wisconsin to a state runner up finish after leaving Belvidere. He was also a three-sport athlete in college at Ripon. And he’s the guy every coach turned to for decades for advice on how the wishbone offense works. Some coaches still do seek him out for advice.
We discussed all of that this week in a phone conversation. To hear that click on the media player.
Note: Pottinger is retired from coaching and he still lives in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Former Belvidere football coach Vern Pottinger looks back on his career and the wishbone
