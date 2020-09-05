Former Belvidere football coach Vern Pottinger looks back on his career and the wishbone

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The glory days for Belvidere High School were in the early to mid-90s. The Bucs won back-to-back state championships in football in 1993 and 1994.

In '93 they won the 5A title by shutting out undefeated Bolingbrook 7-0. Junior halfback Aaron Latino, running out of the wishbone offense, broke into the secondary for a 27 yard gain on the Bucs' first drive of the game. Moments later he scored on a 7 yard touchdown run. Who knew then that that first quarter touchdown would be the only score of the game.