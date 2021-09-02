Forreston and DuPec are ready to go at it in our Game Of The Week

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As usual there are some powerhouse football teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season. Two of them, Forreston and DuPec will square off Friday night at Pecatonica in our Game of the Week.

Both teams are coming off comfortable wins in their openers last week. Forreston defeated Stockton 38-14. DuPec won at East Dubuque 24-8. That momentum is always good to have going into a big game like this one.



There are few surprises with Forreston even with a new head coach in Keynon Janicke. The Cardinals want to run the ball. They ran for more than 450 yards last week against Stockton.



“Obviously they looked big and physical,” said DuPec coach Tyler Hoffman. “We haven’t seen them in a couple years, but we know what to expect out of them. They’re always going to have big guys up front that are going to kind of road grade you down the field.”



“We’re definitely expecting a very physical game,” said DuPec defensive end Jake Anderson. “I mean we’ve all seen their linemen. There’s some big boys. It looks like a wall just moving forward.”



DuPec isn’t nearly as predictable on offense. The Rivermen can throw the ball with quarterback Hunter Hoffman or run it with the likes of Trenton Taylor.



“We definitely have a lot of versatility,” said Taylor. “For instance, against East Dubuque they were running a three-front and we just ran the ball quite a bit more in that game last week, but we can also, we have an all-state quarterback who can throw it.”



“I see them trying to spread our defense out,” said Forreston linebacker Cole Becker. “I’m sure they’re going to pass the ball, but I’m not sure which they’ll be heavier in passing or running.”



“They’re really good at spacing a defense out and just passing the ball,” said Forreston safety Matthew Beltran. “They’ve got a really good quarterback and a good set of wide receivers.”



Janicke knows one thing, his Cardinals won’t face many other quarterbacks like Hoffman.



“He’s a great athlete. He’s got a great arm. On a little bit of film we’ve got it looks like he can run a little bit too, so just somebody that we definitely have to keep our eyes on him at all times.”