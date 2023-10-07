FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Forreston Cardinals remained undefeated Saturday afternoon by edging Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22-21. GCMS came into the game with a 5-1 record, one of the better small-school teams located east of Bloomington-Normal.

The Falcons led the Cardinals most of the game including by a 15-6 score and again by a 21-14 score in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals responded with a one-yard touchdown with just over four minutes remaining, and then they converted a must-have two-point attempt giving them the victory.

To view highlights of this game, watch the media player above.

The final two weeks of the season only figures to get tougher for the 7-0 Cardinals. They play at Du-Pec in Durand this coming Friday night, and then they finish the regular season by hosting Lena-Winslow.