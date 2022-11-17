FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The football rivalry between Forreston and Lena-Winslow will have a new twist this weekend. The Cardinals and the Panthers will play their 1A state semifinal game on turf.

The game has been moved from Lena to Freeport’s Pretzel Stadium, a turf surface, due to poor field conditions at Lena.

Because of that change, Forreston practiced at Pretzel Stadium Wednesday afternoon. They’ll do it again Thursday to get acclimated to the turf.

How do the Cardinals feel about the switch in locations?

“It is what it is,” said head coach Keynon Janicke. “We have a mentality here at Forreston that we will play wherever and whenever and it doesn’t really matter. We would have played in the parking lot if they told us to.”

“It’s cool for everyone to be able to, I mean play on turf,” said Forreston quarterback Brock Smith. “Most of the other guys have never payed on turf before, so it’s a pretty cool experience.”

That semifinal game will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday.