Forreston’s football fortunes now in the hands of Keynon Janicke

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) The Forreston Cardinals have a new head coach this football season. It’s Keynon Janicke’s turn to oversee the Cardinals football program.



He’s a 2012 Forreston graduate and a former player. He WAS promoted from an assistant coaching job this spring when Kyle Zick stepped down. Now it’s up to Janicke to try to maintain the lofty standards that Forreston has established.



“Now all the responsibility kind of hangs on me, so we’ve had a lot of success just in the last ten years,” said Janicke. “It’s a pretty big challenge being one of those top programs in the state or one that’s just always talked about.”



Janicke wants to put his own stamp on the program.



“Everybody keeps asking me if we’re going to throw more. If it’s not broke don’t fix it.”



Any changes here will be more subtle. The Cardinals will keep emphasizing the run. As always, they have depth at the running back position with the likes of Jacob Fiorello, Devonte King-Black, Tommy Appel and Matthew Beltran. They have a powerful fullback in Noah Johnson. He’ll also be a key on defense.



“He’s a kid that loves to hit,” said Janicke.



Logan Dyson takes over as the quarterback. He showed a good arm in practice. He’ll give the Cardinals a passing threat, but his primary job will be to feed the ball to those running backs.



“I like really getting the ball in my guys hands. Mostly I try to get it to them as much as I can.”



“One thing about Logan is he’s got a pretty good arm,” said Janicke. “Very competitive. He’s athletic. He’s a great leader with our kids.”



The Cardinals have two returning all-conference second team players on the lines in Mason Fox and Cole Becker. Becker is a tight end on offense. On defense he plays the edge or ‘Hero’ position. His job is to get into the opponent’s offensive backfield and disrupt the play. “It’s a fun position to play,” said Becker. “You have a lot of responsibilities. You have to make sure you read the play correctly. If you don’t and you screw-up then the ball’s gone.”