Freeport cruises to 33-8 victory over Belvidere

High School Football

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere Bucs were looking for their first win of the season Friday night, and first win under new head coach Jim Morrow, when they hosted the Freeport Pretzels.

Freeport’s running-back-by-committee strategy means they always have fresh legs when they need big games on the ground. On Friday, that is exactly what they got out of junior running back Ja’Mari Adams. Adams rushed for two touchdowns in the game and helped Freeport cruise to a 33-8 victory over Belvidere.

The Pretzels improve to 2-1, while the Bucs drop to 0-3.

