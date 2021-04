FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels’ running back by committee with Tarrone Jackson and Kyree Shirley came out strong in the first half against the Guilford Vikings with a pair of long runs that set up touchdowns.

In the second half, Freeport’s offense went quiet, but held Guilford to just six points and was able to hang on for the 16-12 win. Freeport improves to 3-1 on the season.