PRINCETON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The last time the Lena-Winslow Panthers took the field they were winning another state championship. This year there won't be playoff games to shoot for, but some people were calling the Panthers' opening game a 'state championship' of sorts.

Le-Win was on the road at Princeton for Friday's opener. The Panthers come in as the number one team in Class 1A, and the Tigers of Princeton come in second in state in the larger Class 3A.