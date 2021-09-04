Friday Football scores: Week 2

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Stateline for September 3 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



NIC-10

Freeport 25 Auburn 24

East 64 Belvidere 17

Belvidere North 20 Boylan 6

Hononegah 30 Guilford 7

Harlem 56 Jefferson 22



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 41 Winnebago 13

Dixon 50 North Boone 7

Genoa-Kingston 35 Rockford Lutheran 6

Oregon 45 Rockford Christian 20

Stillman Valleyl 48 Rock Falls 0



NUIC

DuPec 28 Forreston 0

Lena-Winslow 46 Dakota 0

Stockton 18 EPC 13

Fulton 30 East Dubuque 20



8-MAN

Polo 56 AFC 0

Miledegeville 24 Amboy 12

South Beloit 44 River Ridge 30



AREA GAMES

Herscher 29 Rochelle 27

Sycamore 46 Oak Forest 8

Plainfield South 27 DeKalb 17

Marengo 39 Canton 21

