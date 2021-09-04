Friday Football scores: Week 2

High School Football

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores from around the Stateline for September 3 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

NIC-10
Freeport 25 Auburn 24
East 64 Belvidere 17
Belvidere North 20 Boylan 6
Hononegah 30 Guilford 7
Harlem 56 Jefferson 22

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 41 Winnebago 13
Dixon 50 North Boone 7
Genoa-Kingston 35 Rockford Lutheran 6
Oregon 45 Rockford Christian 20
Stillman Valleyl 48 Rock Falls 0

NUIC
DuPec 28 Forreston 0
Lena-Winslow 46 Dakota 0
Stockton 18 EPC 13
Fulton 30 East Dubuque 20

8-MAN
Polo 56 AFC 0
Miledegeville 24 Amboy 12
South Beloit 44 River Ridge 30

AREA GAMES
Herscher 29 Rochelle 27
Sycamore 46 Oak Forest 8
Plainfield South 27 DeKalb 17
Marengo 39 Canton 21

