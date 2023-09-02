ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday night September 1, from the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10
Freeport 48 Belvidere 14
Belvidere North 51 East 6
Hononegah 35 Harlem 7
Auburn 26 Guilford 14
Boylan 44 Jefferson 8
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 64 Rockford Lutheran 0
Dixon 29 Oregon 20
North Boone 35 Genoa-Kingston 6
Winnebago 55 Rockford Christian 34
Stillman Valley 49 Rock Falls 7 (played Thursday)
NUIC
Forreston 18 Dakota 8
Lena-Winslow 32 Fulton 8
Galena 49 West Carroll 0
DuPec 42 EPC 0
Stockton 47 Heyworth 13
AREA GAMES
Marengo 23 Woodstock 21
Morton 27 Rochelle 26
DeKalb 20 Plainfield South 7
8-MAN
Christian Life 36 Galva 0
South Beloit 62 Peoria Heights 28
Amboy 80 River Ridge 8
Milledgeville 64 Peoria Quest 14
