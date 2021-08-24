Genoa-Kingston likely to contend again in the Big Northern Conference

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston has been on a good run of football in the Big Northern Conference. The Cogs were 3-0 in the spring. They shared the conference championship in 2019. They finished in the top three the previous three years and this year another top three finish or possibly a conference championship could be in the offing.



New head coach Cameron Davekos is part of the Cogs’ tradition. He graduated from G-K in 2007. He spent the past four years as an assistant coach here.



“The kids have taken it (the coaching change) in stride and so have we, and I have such a great support staff around me that it’s been almost seamless,” said Davekos.



Davekos isn’t planning major changes. The players will stick with what they’re familiar with, only they hope to execute even better than previous G-K teams have.



“One of our slogans is “Keep pounding the ball”, so we’re going to be running the ball.”



“We’re a really fast team actually,” said utility back Chase Engel. “We can get to the outside and our line is really, massive this year. They can get off the ball.”



“We have several guys that are just quick off the ball,” said quarterback Nolan Perry. “Quick in the open field. Just super-fast.”



The offense starts with Perry, a junior, who’s now the starting quarterback. Big Colin Nesler will be the fullback.



“You know what, he runs the ball hard,” said Davekos. “He’s a physical athlete that will do anything in his power to get the job done. That’s why we threw him in that spot.”



Josh Oates, Jake Oates, Shawn Wendell and Engel supply the speed in the backfield. That speed and physicality will also transfer to the defense.



It’s no wonder the Cogs are being looked upon as a contender for the Big Northern Conference Championship.



“We just want to get to that deep playoff run too,” said Engel. “That’s one of our main goals right there.”



“I think we’re all optimistic,” said Perry. “We definitely all have high expectations for this team.”



“It’s great to think about (a conference championship),” said Davekos, “But we’re going to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time and one game at a time, just make sure that we play in the moment.”



The Cogs will kickoff their season at Winnebago Friday.