‘Glory Days’: 2005 state champion Aquin Bulldogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There’s not a smaller school in Illinois that’s achieved as much great success as Freeport Aquin has in football. Despite enrollments totaling barely over 100, Aquin has won three state championships in football. This week in our ‘Glory Days’ segment we look back at the 2005 State Champion Bulldogs.

They played Cambridge for the 1A title in Champaign. Both teams were 12-1 going into the game. The Bulldogs had great balance on offense. Matt Marini had rushed for more than 1600 yards with 27 touchdowns coming into the game. And Adam Jelinek had passed for more than 2800 yards with 38 touchdowns. But Cambridge was their offensive equal in this game.

Jelinek connected with his main receiving threat Drew Harweger for a 23 yard touchdown in the first quarter. But at halftime the Bulldogs trailed 22-14. The third quarter was were the Bulldogs made up ground outscoring Cambridge 16-6. Marini rushe dfor a pair of short touchdowns giving him three for the game. Aquin led 30-28 after the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a scoreless standoff. With 3:44 to play Cambridge had a chance to take the lead. It came down to the final play. On a fourth day play from the Aquin 24 Cambridge lofted a pass to the endzone, but Nick Amodeo just got a hand in there to break it up. A huge play. The Aquin Bulldogs hung on to win the state championship. They won 30-28.

Matt Marini, the running back who scored three touchdowns in that championship game joined us on the phone for an interview. To hear that click on the video player or continue reading.

[INTERVIEW WITH MATT MARINI, AQUIN RB/LB 2005]

(SCOTT) Matt, I want to start with that Cambridge pass that was broken up there in the end zone late in the game. That play could have gone either way…fortunately your guy made the big play. Describe what you saw and what you were feeling when Cambridge fired that ball towards the end zone?

((MATT MARINI, AQUIN RB)) “Where I was I think I was covering somebody so it was hard to see what was happening, but I just remember seeing the ball fall incomplete and then our guys celebrate in the endzone and just feeling the sense of relief you know.

((SCOTT) The final score was 30-26. Did you go into that game expecting it to be an offensive game?

((MARINI) “We went into every game kind of expecting to put up a lot of points ourselves. I don’t think we really prepared for it to be a shootout or wanted it to be a shootout by any means. Every game we always knew that if we executed we could put points up on the board, so.”

(SCOTT) I love the balance you guys had that season with you running the ball and Jelinek passing it. Did you guys strive for that balance or were you simply taking what defenses were giving you that season and in that championship game?

((MARINI)) “Definitely I think we kind of just took what they gave us, but coming into year we were more known as a running team, but when you’ve got the best quarterback, wide receiver combo to come out of that school it’s a lot easier to throw the ball.

((SCOTT)) Could anyone cover Drew Harweger that season, because it seemed like he was always getting open?

((MARINI)) No, he was a special talent. That kid was probably one of the best wide receivers playing in the state at the time probably at one of the smallest schools in the playoffs. A lot of people don’t know this, but Drew walked on at U of I. He was a D-1 athlete, unfortunately he got some injuries and things didn’t go as far as he wanted, but there were a lot of kids that, they had a hard time keeping up with him.”

((SCOTT)) We have video of you guys celebrating on the field in Champaign. What’s that feeling like to reach that ultimate goal?

((MARINI)) “You know it’s just a reall great feeling of accomplishment. Like I said I was really fortunate to go to school with a great group of guys that really knew what it took to come together for a common, greater goal. That’s the best I can descirbe it. It was just an overwhelming sense of accomplishment and pride just knowing all the work and hours and sweat we put into it and to end out on top is just the icing on the cake

((SCOTT)) Aquin is such a small school enrollment-wise but the students and athletes there never seem to have any doubts about their ability to succeed despite the lack of numbers. Where does that confidence come from?

((MARINI)) “From our group we just kind of grew up watching the kids above us have success. When we were in grade school I think was one of the first times Aquin went back to the playoffs after a huge drought, so just watching those teams succeed and go far in the playoffs and, not to mention our coaching staff did a really good job of instilling the traditon of the community and the school and we just knew that if we could do the things that we wanted to do we just really wanted to leave our legacy like everyone else did so, and I still think in the program they’e done a good job of that just continuing on the tradition and the kids want to be successful because they’ve seen their peers and the kids before them have success…it’s just important to them.”