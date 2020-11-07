‘Glory Days’: 2010 & 2011 Boylan Titans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At one point in the early 2000s Boylan’s football program had a 39-game winning streaked. Sandwiched in that streak were two state championships.

The first championship game in 2010 was in Class 6A. The undefeated Titans played Auroa Marmion. Boylan fumbled on its first possession setting up an Aurora Marmion touchdown. But from there the Titans kicked it into gear.

They scored touchdowns on their next four possessions. Jaxon Meister hauled in a 54 yard touchdown pass from Lamont Toney for one of those touchdowns.

Tyreis Thomas rushed 24 yards for another touchdown. The Titans led 27-19 at halftime. They then outscored Marmion 21-0 in the second half for a resounding 48-19 win. Thomas rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Frank Cimino also ran for two touchdowns.

Safety Chris Miller had 13 tackles and he recovered two fumbles. Oh yea, and there was a junior defensive lineman named Dean Lowry on that team. He helped the Titans rack up five sacks for the schoo’ls first state championship.

In 2011 the Titans were back in Champaign playing this time for the 7A championship against the two-time defending 7A champions Wheaton Warrenville South.

The Titans started strong. Quarterback Lamont Toney, with one year of state experience already under his belt, ripped off a 72 yard touchdown run on Boylan’s first play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead.

Future Illinois State kicker Sean Slattery then booted a pair of field goals on the Titans’ next two possessions. Boylan led 13-0 at halftime.

Wheaton Warrenville South closed the gap to 13-7 in the third quarter when future Northwestern standout Dan Vitale scored on a 24 yard touchdown run, but the Titans struck back with a big play early in the fourth quarter. Toney fired a pass to Jaxson Meister who came up with a 79-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Boylan led 21-7 at that point. The Titans hung on to win by the final of 21-14. Lowry had two tackles-for-loss in that game. DJ Zimmerman led the Titans with 9 tackles.

[The coach of those teams Dan Appino joined me on ‘Overtime’ to discuss those games. To view the interview click on the media player or continue reading.]

[INTERVIEW WITH DAN APPINO]

(SCOTT) Dan those teams seemed to have all the components…playmakers on offense and on defense and a great kicker in Sean Slattery. I can’t find anything that was lacking. What was the weakness of those teams?

(DAN APPINO) “It’s interesting. I thinky ou’re looking at the outcome of seeing how well things worked out for us, but after we got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in 2009 we really kind of put that unhappiness, that we as a staff had, into our kids and kind of challenged them through the offseason. I remember at the end of our summer conditioning program one of the college kids that we hired to come back and work with us said, ‘Coach, how are you going to keep the program from declining because this group here isn’t going to do better than 6-3 or 7-2?’ And I remember we made sure we shared those opinions with our senior class, and they really took it with a chip on their shoulder and worked super hard to prove everybody wrong, and I think that kind of made the difference in our program because Scott, we really had a good setup in our program in terms of our strength training, in terms of our continuity in our offense and defense, but we just didn’t have 100 percent buy-in for a year-long program. We were probably at 55 or 60 percent of the kids who were just all-in. And then in 2010 that number probably nudged up closer to about 85-90 percent of the kids.”

(SCOTT) Did those two teams have different identities and different personalities or were they pretty much identical?

(APPINO) “They both kind of had that chip on their shoulder a little bit. The 2010 kids wanted to prove that they weren’t going to go down in terms of winning and stuff and keeping the streak alive. The 2011 also had a chip on their shoulder because we won the 6A title in 2010 and people thought that that was somehow lesser than a 7A title, and they wanted to prove people wrong in that way too. I think both of them had a chip on their shoulder. The teams were a little bit different. I think the 2011 team was probably more talented and I think the 2010 team was just a lot grittier.”

(SCOTT) The second championship you went up against a juggernaut in Wheaton Warrenville South. Does that make that victory any sweeter?

(APPINO) “It did certainly for the coaches because we knew how good they were. I mean, they had beaten like East St. Louis and St. Rita and a couple other powerhouses to get into that state championship game and they were unbelievable on defense. They had a great special teams program, and they had a running back that wound up playing in the NFL so that was a pretty good team. We took a lot of pride in that victory.”

(SCOTT) Lamont Toney split time at quarterback the first year. The second year he was THE guy at that position. He played well in both games. To me he’s one of the more underrated players in NIC-10 history. Would you agree with that?

(APPINO) “Absolutely. When I talk to Josh Fagan who’s living out in Oregon it always surfaces up. LaMont Toney did not lose a varsity conference game. How many other quarterbacks can say that in the NIC-10? That’s pretty impressive! He obviously wasn’t perfect, but boy he was really good, and he was at his best when the competition was the most severe.”

(SCOTT) You had Tyries Thomas at running back both years, and he rushed for well over 100 yards in both championship games. Can you put a value on what he meant to those teams?

(APPINO) Well, what he gave us was that guy who could get us tough yards even when you’re playing the great defenses. Wheaton Warrenville, the team we played, they shut everybody down that they played against, and I think he would look back and say he had an ‘off’ game and he still had like 120-some yards in that game. Our last drive was him running left or right all the way down the field. We didn’t score there, but we used up most of the clock and that ended the game for us, so yea he was our tough guy in the box when we needed to get tough yards.”

(SCOTT) And you had that Dean Lowry guy who wasn’t too shabby. What was Dean like to coach, and was he a vocal captain or one of those who led more by example?

(APPINO) “He was definitely a lead-by-example guy Scott. He didn’t say much. He just worked real hard, and he was always hungry for more. More technique, more information on who he’s going up against. How he could make the biggest impact in the game. A real student of the game, and he looked at it from the whole gammit, not just from a football standpoint but from a nutrition standpoint. He made sure his grades were top-notch his last couple years and you knew he was just going to continue to keep growing.”

(SCOTT) Boylan has had so many great teams over the years…you played on some in addition to coaching many of them. Only two though were able to win state championships. As you look back do you have a greater appreciation and understanding now for how hard it is to win a state championship?

(APPINO) “Yea, I mean, when I was a freshman our varsity team that year played Deerfield in the state championship and I remember thinking, ‘Hey this is so fun! I can’t wait to do this every year,’ and it doesn’t happen every year. Out of 35 years of coaching there were only two years that I finished feeling really good about the season, so it’s one of those really special feelings that the older you get the more you appreciate just how blessed you were to have been there when that great group of kids and coaches came through that system.”