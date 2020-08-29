‘Glory Days’: South Beloit’s 2002 state championship football team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If you mention the year 2002 to anyone in South Beloit chances are it’ll put a smile on their face. That was the year the SoBos football team won the school’s first and only state championship.

Head coach Drew Potthoff love to run the spread off, and he had the perfect quarterback for it in Jered Shipley. Shipley passed for more than 3800 yards and 45 touchdowns that season. In this 1A game against undefeated El Paso Shipley completed four touchdown passes to his many weapons. The first two went to Jacob Dunkel in the first half. But at that point it was anybody’s ballgame. It was tied 14-14 at halftime.

But the SoBos dominated the second half outscoring El Paso 16-0 in the third quarter. Jason Goldsworthy rain in for a three yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter the SoBos outscored El Paso 20-8. Shipley connected with Brian Little for a 20 yard touchdown. Little later returned a fumble 51 yards for another touchdown.

The SoBos won the game 50-22.

“We’ve been waiting for this forever,” said Shipley after the game. “I mean, this is just so awesome that we just, you know, we came out here and we just, I mean, played good on both sides of the ball.”

[‘OVERTIME’ INTERVIEW WITH SHIPLEY]

((SCOTT))

Joining us now on the ‘Overtime’ hotline is that same Jered Shipley, the quarterback of the SoBos, only a few years older now. Jered it’s great to talk to you again after all these years. How fresh in your mind is that championship day, or have the memories faded a bit?

(JERED SHIPLEY, SOUTH BELOIT QB) “I would say the memories have faded just a little bit, but there are things that I do remember about the state championship game. Just the comaraderie and the brotherhood just to get there. The trip there, the journey was really the, really what I take away from the whole experience.”

(SCOTT) THAT GAME WAS TIED 14-14 AT HALFTIME, THEN YOU GUYS OUTSCORED EL PASO 36-8 IN THE SECOND HALF. WHAT WAS THE BIG DIFFERENCE IN THAT SECOND HALF?

(SHIPLEY) “It was pretty much the nerves. I think we were all kind of just real excited to be there. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work and to get to that point it was very nerve-racking, but we settled down and we just got into our offense and we just took it from there.”

(SCOTT) THESE DAYS EVERYBODY IS RUNNING THE SPREAD OFFENSE AND THROWING THE BALL. YOU GUYS WERE ONE OF THE FIRST TEAMS TO COMMIT TO THAT STYLE. WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO PLAY IN THAT OFFENSE AND ESPECIALLY TO BE THE QUARTERBACK IN THAT OFFENSE?

(SHIPLEY) “It was a blast. To be seven yards back in a shotgun and just kind of sit back all day and throw. We had some really good athletes especially the wide receiver corps from the Listenbee brothers, there was Jacob Dunkel, Brian Little, so we had some really fast and talented receivers, so I think everybody, once that playbook was rolled out, we were all very excited.”

(SCOTT) THE THING I REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THAT DAY WAS HOURS AFTER THE GAME ENDED, EVERYONE HEADED BACK NORTH FROM CHAMPAIGN TO SOUTH BELOIT AND THERE WAS A HUGE CELEBRATION HELD AT THE CITY PARK IN SOUTH BELOIT THAT NIGHT, AND THAT PLACE WAS ABSOLUTELY PACKED WITH PEOPLE. HOW WELL DO YOU REMEMBER THAT CELEBRATION?

((SHIPELY)) “I remember it very well. That was one of the, one of my greatest memories at South Beloit was getting off that bus and seeing just the entire town it seemed like. I know everybody was extremely proud, and we were so proud to be from South Beloit and being SoBos.”

((SCOTT))

OUR THANKS TO JERED SHIPLEY FOR JOINING US. JERED NOW LIVES IN DUBUQUE, IOWA AND HE WORKS FOR DUBUQUE COUNTY AS A SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR. COMING UP NEXT, WEEK TWO OF OUR BATTLE OF THE STADIUMS COMPETITION.