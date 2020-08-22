‘Glory Days’: Stillman Valley’s 1999 2A State Championship team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’ve had some great high school football teams in the Rockford area over the years that have achieved the ultimate goal of winning state championships. On our ‘Overtime’ high school sports show (Fridays at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39) for the next several weeks we’re taking a look back at those teams and championship games in our ‘Glory Days’ segment.

This week we look back at the 1999 state champion Stillman Valley Cardinals, the first of the Cardinals five championship teams. That team defeated Macon Meridian 28-0 for the 2A title. One of the star players on that team was All-State two-way lineman and future Fighting Illini offensive lineman Patrick Babcock.

To hear the interview and see highlights click on the media player, or continue reading.

[INTERVIEW WITH PATRICK BABCOCK]

((SCOTT)) JOINING ME NOW ON OUR ‘OVERTIME’ HOTLINE IS ONE OF THE SENIOR LEADERS OF THAT TEAM…TWO-WAY LINEMAN PATRICK BABCOCK. PATRICK YOU GUYS HAD REACHED THE STATE SEMIFINALS THE YEAR BEFORE. GOING INTO THE ’99 SEASON DID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU GUYS HAD A SHOT AT A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP?

((BABCOCK)) “You know we expected to do really well, but with that also comes a lot of pressure. When you’re back-to-back in the semis and you’re returning a handful of starters and you expect to be a good football team, and then you start out we did kind of put a lot of pressure on us and to our coaching staff’s credit they really got us refocused when things didn’t start our way.”

((SCOTT)) MACON MERIDIAN WENT INTO THAT GAME UNDEFEATED. YOU GUYS BLEW THEM OUT 28-0 AND OUTRUSHED THEM 260 YARDS TO FIVE. I’M SURE YOU DIDN’T EXPECT THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COME SO EASILY.

((BABCOCK)) No, we really thought they were a pretty talented team. We thought we were the better football team obviously. We had been through a really tough Aledo team a couple teams earlier. I felt like we were the better team and I think everybody did, but you never really know until you get on the field with those guys. They looked fantastic on film and looked like a good football team.”

((SCOTT)) PATRICK IS THERE A PLAY OR A MOMENT FROM THAT GAME THAT STILL STANDS OUT FOR YOU?

((BABCOCK)) (Chuckles) “I think on our first drive I think we went maybe three and out and our punter stepped up and we punted out of bounds for like a net one or net negative one and then came back I think the same guy came back and made some big plays on the ensuing defensive drive, and I think that just kind of set the tempo and made us feel like we’re fine winning this game. Everything was about us being relaxed. I think that’s why we ended up winning the game was we were just a way more relaxed football team.”

((SCOTT)) SINCE 1999 STILLMAN VALLEY HAS WON FOUR MORE CHAMPIONSHIPS. HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE A PART OF THE GROUP THAT STARTED THAT AMAZING RUN?

((BABCOCK ANSWER 7)) “Obviously that’s something that I hold in high regard. Something that I’m really proud of. It wasn’t just anything that I did. There’s obviously a lot of guys that you rely on. To go on and win five state titles in such a short period of time. I think to be the first will always carry some very special feelings and some very special thoughts as you go through it so definitely something I don’t take lightly, and I’m really proud of the things that we did those year.”

NOTE: Babcock is currently a teacher in the Geneseo school district where he is also the football team’s offensive coordinator and he’s an assistant wrestling coach. Babcock was also a two-time individual state wrestling champion at Stillman Valley.