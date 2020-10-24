‘Glory Days’: the 1982 State Champion Guilford Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Some years everything comes together for a football team…the right players, the right coaching staff and the right plays at just the right time. That was the case for the 1982 Guilford Vikings who won the Illinois Class 5A State Championship. We focus on that team this week in our ‘Glory Days’ segment.

The championship game was played at Northwestern’s Dyche Stadium. The opponent was Chicago Robeson. The Vikings were led by All-State quarterback Jeff ‘Whitey’ Anderson. He passed for nearly 2200 yards that season. Anderson had an All-State receiver to throw to in Kevin Keller. Runningback Credell Magee rushed for more than 1200 yards and he scored 21 touchdowns.

In all the Vikings had seven first-team all-conference players that season, the three previously mentioned plus defensive lineman Andy Taylor, guard John Nielsen, linebacker Larry Brasfield and punter Rick Landgren. The Vikings head coach was Jan Jamison. He was in his fifth season at the helm.

In that championship game Anderson set a state championship game record by throwing 37 passes out of the shotgun formation. Keller hauled in seven receptions.

The game was a nail-biter. The Vikings trailed with under a minute to play, but with 45 seconds to go Credell Magee got free for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on a short run over the left side of the line from inside the three. Guilford won the game 16-12 securing the school’s first and only state football championship. The Vikings had a spotless 13-0 record.

Brasfield was one of the captains of that team. He joined us this week on our high school sports show ‘Overtime.’ To hear that interview click on the media player.

NOTE: Brasfield now lives in the Western suburbs of Chicago. He’s still involved in high school football helping to broadcast games on a cable station in Sugar Grove.