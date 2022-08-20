ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Jefferson J-Hawks know they can’t do anything about their football past. They can’t change it. So, they’re focus on the present and the future, and there are signs that both could be much better for the program.

The J-Hawks last conference win was in week eight of the 2019 season. Last season they came up short in all nine games, but progress isn’t always reflected by a team’s won-loss record. The J-Hawks do believe they’re making progress.

“Last year was last year,” said head coach Jake Arnold. “We had a lot of young guys and a lot of older guys. Most of those guys came back, so our journey is on the rise. One of the things we always talk about is rise up, because our time is now.”

“We’ve just got that mindset, like that short mindset,” said seniro receiver Tyler Gaines. “We don’t want to look in the past. We just want to get better.”

The J-Hawks welcome in a talented sophomore class that had a respectable freshman season last year. It includes Dontrell Ford, Tabari Kelly, Blake Adrian.

“Those guys are all over 6-3, and they’re all sophomores,” said Arnold with a chuckle.

Then there’s big Prince Williams another sophomore. He’ll slot in at defensive end.

“He’s running 18 miles an hour. He’s in the 1,000 pound club. He hasn’t even seen his ceiling yet.”

The J-Hawks return a couple big seniors on their lines in Zavior Dozal and Diallo Dubois. They also return two big, athletic receivers in Randy Johnson and Tyler Gaines. Throwing them the ball this year will be junior Chauncey Jackson, a track and field standout who placed in the triple jump at State last spring. Arnold says Jackson brings a lot of versatility to the J-Hawks.

“He can run. He can throw. He can cover your best receiver, and he loves challenges. If you tell him he can’t do something, then he’s looking to not prove you wrong, but to just show that, ‘Hey, don’t put a cap on my ability.”

Jackson will be a difference-maker on defense at cornerback. The biggest difference-maker on defense will be linebacker Joseph Alvarez. He was honorable mention all-conference last year.

“His football IQ, he knows every single position,” said Arnold. He knows where everybody is supposed to be lined up.”

How big of a step forward can the defense take?

“A huge step,” said Alvarez. “I think we’ve been growing a lot. Now that we kind of have people stepping up on defense. I think, you know, it’ll be good.”