Goodwine’s final second field goal lifts Hononegah past rival Boylan in NIC-10 thriller

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a NIC-10 showdown for the ages on Friday night as the Boylan Titans hosted the Hononegah Indians. Two rivals who squared off on a rainy evening.

The wet conditions made for a low-scoring back and forth battle that had Boylan in the lead, 14-13, with 1:34 left to play. In the final moments, the Indians marched down the field and got in line for senior Bryce Goodwine to attempt a game-winning field goal.

Despitetwo icing attempts by Boylan’s head coach John Cacciatore, Goodwine still delivered. He drained a 36-yard field goal, his third of the night, to keep the Indians perfect season in tact with a 16-14 heroic, thrilling victory.

Hononegah improves to 5-0, Boylan falls to 3-2.