ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings will enjoy the holidays more than usual the next couple weeks because they’ll have sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 right into the New Year.



Friday night they defeated Boylan 49-45 to remain the only NIC-10 team that hasn’t lost a conference game. They improved to 6-0 in the conference, while Belvidere was losing at Hononegah suffering its first conference loss.



In this game at Guilford, the Vikings led at the end of every quarter, but never by much. They were up by only a point at halftime 24-23. They led 38-32 after the third quarter.



6’3 junior Jaden Webster hit some big three-point shots on his way to scoring 14 points for the Vikings. Malachi Johnson was the Vikings’ second-leading scorer with nine points.



Boylan got was led by a 15-point effort from Jeremiah Ezeofor and 12 points from Luke Warner.



Guilford’s overall record is 9-2. Boylan is now 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the NIC-10. For highlights of this game, watch the media player.