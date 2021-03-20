Gustafson, Aquin win a thriller over DuPec

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Aquin quarterback William Gustafson was one of the NUIC’s MVP’s in 2019 in football as a junior. Consider him the frontrunner for the MVP already for this season.

Saturday against DuPec he passed for one touchdown. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and he rushed for two more touchdowns including a one-yard goahead touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the game and Aquin defeated DuPec 28-21.

DuPec made the first touchdown of the day on a great 17-yard touchdown catch by Tre’von Stifter in the first quarter, but the Guatafson show began on the following kickoff when he returned it to-the-house. Gustafson later scored on a five-yard keeper in the first quarter.

In the second quarter Aquin increased its lead when Gustafson threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Bowman. It was 20-7.

DuPec answered on a nifty touchdown run by quarterback Hunter Hoffman who started to the near side of the field, the reversed course to the other side and ran it in. That made it 20-15 Aquin.

DuPec took the lead in the third quarter at 21-20 when Hoffman found Stifter on a pass over the middle and Stifter used his speed to outrun the Aquin secondary to the endzone.

But Gustafson was able to score on a one-yard keeper with 5:11 to play to give Aquin the lead back for keeps.

“I was expecting this (type of game) you know,” said Gustafson after the game. “Everybody was hyping it up and it got the hype it deserved, and two great teams going, going at it. So it was really great to play in and we’re just glad we got the victory in the end.”

