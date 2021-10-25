H.S. football playoff dates/times for round 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here is a composite list of the dates and kickoff times for round one of the IHSA playoffs for our Rockford area teams this weekend.
PLAYOFFS (ROUND 1)
7A
#31 Plainfield (East) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0) Sat. 2pm
6A
#16 Rockford (East) (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0) Fri. 7pm #9 Grayslake (Central) (7-2) at #8 Belvidere (North) (7-2) Fri. 7pm
#14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #3 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-1) Sat. 7pm
5A
#9 Sycamore (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3) Sat. 5pm
#12 Chicago (Payton) (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2) Fri. 7pm
#10 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) Fri. 6pm
4A
#10 Chicago (Hyde Park) (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2) Sat. 1pm
#13 Chicago (Bogan) (6-3) at #4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1) Fri. 7pm
#11 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) Sat. 4pm
#16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (9-0) Fri. 7pm
3A
#16 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0) Fri. 7:30pm
#15 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1) Fri. 7pm
#14 Mendota (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-1) Sat. 1pm
2A
#9 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (6-3) at #8 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3) Sat. 1pm
1A
#14 Galena (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Forreston (7-2) Friday 7pm
#11 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at #6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (7-2) Sat. 2pm
#10 Chicago (Raby) (6-3) at #7 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2) Sat. 2pm
8-Man football
#15 Bushnell-Prairie City (4-5) at #2 Milledgeville (8-1) Sat. 1 pm
#10 Amboy (5-4) at #7 Aquin (6-3) Sat. 1pm
#16 Sciota W. Prairie (4-5) at #1 Polo (9-0)
#12 South Beloit (5-4) at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (7-2) Fri. pm (at Woodland)
#14 Hiawatha (4-5) at #3 Orangeville (8-1) Sat. 1pm